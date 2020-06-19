YOUNG people thinking of pursuing a college course can get a taste of what is on offer at Coleg Gwent next week, as it hosts its first live virtual open day.

The event, for full-time and part-time courses, takes place next Tuesday, June 23, with sessions starting at 5pm and 6pm.

It will include a timetable of live chat rooms for learners and parents, across all subject areas and support services. Learners and parents will be able to:

• Explore the five Coleg Gwent campuses - City of Newport campus, Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, Crosskeys campus, Usk campus, and Pontypool campus, as well as the brand new Torfaen Learning Zone;

• Meet their lecturers and learner support services;

• Discover the range of full-time and part-time courses available;

• Ask questions about studying at Coleg Gwent;

• Experience student life at Coleg Gwent;

• Apply online for their chosen course.

“Finding out more about Coleg Gwent is an essential part of a learner’s decision making process when choosing what and where they want to study," said Coleg Gwent principal Guy Lacey.

So our new virtual open event enables learners to make an informed decision while restrictions are still in place, and we’re excited to be able to offer this option.

"It means that learners won’t have to put their futures on hold and can start taking steps in the direction they want to go, without waiting for the lockdown to be lifted in Wales.”

Registrations for virtual open event are now open. A second virtual event - dedicated to higher education - will take place on Tuesday June 30, 5pm-6pm.