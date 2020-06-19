CONSUMER champion Martin Lewis issued a warning for drivers across the UK in the latest instalment of his ITV Money Show.

He outlined how the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) had issued an update for drivers as a result of the pandemic - but failing to take note could cost you £1,000.

The MoneySavingExpert said: "Right now, 2.3 million driving licence photocards are out of date.

"However, the DVLA has extended these licences due to the pandemic.

"If your photocard lapses between February 1 and August 31, it will add seven months to your licence.

"However, if your licence expires at any point after this, you won't be covered by the extension, so check now."

If you are stopped by police and are driving without a valid licence, you can be fined £1,000.

You can check if yours is out of date in section 4b on your driving licence.

"Drivers with a photocard driving licence due to expire between 1 February and 31 August 2020 will be granted a 7 month extension," the DVLA said.

"This means as long as you have a valid licence, drivers will be able to continue to make essential journeys.

"The extension is automatic so drivers do not need to do anything and will be sent a reminder to renew their photocard before the extension ends."

All photocards must be renewed every 10 years - the deadline for this is on your licence itself.

It costs £14 to renew your photocard and £17 by post.

If you've recently changed your name or your address, you could also run the risk of a fine if you’re stopped by the police.

If you need to change your name or address, you can do so for free, by completing a form on the DVLA website (by post if it is your name).

And you can still use your driving licence while you are waiting for the new one.