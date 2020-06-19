AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of Caldicot woman Charmaine Slater.

Grandmother Mrs Slater, 56, died last month in a fire at her home in Deepweir, Caldicot.

At the inquest opening in Newport today, the coroner heard how Mrs Slater's husband arrived at the home on May 28 to find smoke pouring out of the first-floor windows.

He called the emergency services, and Mrs Slater was found upstairs in the house.

She was unresponsive and paramedics later pronounced her dead.

A provisional cause of death was recorded as heat damage and smoke inhalation.

Caroline Saunders, the senior coroner for Gwent, adjourned the inquest to June 22, 2021 so that more information could be obtained.

Following Mrs Slater's death, Caldicot residents set up a fundraiser to support her family, so far raising nearly £4,500.

Mrs Slater's family also released a poignant tribute to the "loving mother, grandmother and wife".

They said she loved music and enjoyed feeding the ducks in the grounds of Caldicot Castle.

"Charmaine thrived off having a simple life, spending time with her beloved dogs and enjoying her favourite soaps," they added.