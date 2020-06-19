A NEWPORT barber's shop has given their customers a sneak peek into what the shop will look like with coronavirus measures in place ready for when they can reopen.

Gammon Barbers, owned by Brian Gammon, on Corporation Road, has used lockdown as an opportunity to implement Covid-19 safety measures across their shop ready for when the Welsh Government say that they can reopen.

The staff will be wearing disposable aprons, gloves, and PPE face shields and between all haircuts they will be cleaning the workstation, all the equipment and washing hands.

There will be hand sanitizer for customers to use and only two people will be having their hair cut at one time – with only four other customers allowed in the shop.

All customers will need to provide their own face masks so the shop can keep their prices the same.

“We have a lot of measures in place as you can see by the video,” said Mr Gammon.

“We also have a laser temperature check to check on all customers coming in the shop.

“It’s taken a couple of weeks to get the disposable gowns and aprons. The gloves and PPE shields were ordered and came in about two weeks. We have loads of hand sanitizer and loads of cleaning products to clean the work areas between haircuts and to sterilise our tools.

“I’ll be working longer hours too in the shop when we are allowed to reopen”.