A VAN being used by the NHS to deliver essential medical supplies was stolen, police have said.

A white Volkswagen Crafter van - registration CP67 DDX - was stolen at approximately 11.45am on Monday, June 8.

It was taken from outside an address on Lowlands Crescent, Cwmbran.

Fortunately, it has since been recovered.

It was located and recovered from Coed Cae Place in Pontypool at 1pm the same day.

A sat nav and and Huawei mobile phone had been stolen.

If you saw anything suspicious in the aforementioned areas, please contact Gwent Police on 1010, quoting 2000201052.

Alternatively, you can direct message them on Facebook or Twitter.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for information after a van being used by the NHS to deliver essential medical supplies was stolen from outside an address on Lowlands Crescent in Cwmbran.

