THE UK's coronavirus alert level has been lowered from four to three.

At level three, the virus is now thought to be "in general circulation" and there could be a "gradual relaxations of restrictions".

Previously, when at level four, transmission was considered "high or rising exponentially".

In a joint statement, the UK's chief medical officers - for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland - said: “The Joint Biosecurity Centre has recommended that the Covid-19 alert level should move from Level 4 (A Covid-19 epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially) to Level 3 (A Covid-19 epidemic is in general circulation)."

“The CMOs for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have reviewed the evidence and agree with this recommendation to move to Level 3 across the UK.

“There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues.

“It does not mean that the pandemic is over. The virus is still in general circulation, and localised outbreaks are likely to occur.

“We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the lowering of the Covid-19 alert level is a “big moment” for the UK, and showed the “Government’s plan is working”.

He said: “The UK moving to a lower alert level is a big moment for the country, and a real testament to the British people’s determination to beat this virus."