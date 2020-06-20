POLICE dashcam film captured the shocking moment a driver put lives at risk when he performed a U-turn on the M4 in Newport.

Levi Jermyn’s astonishing manoeuvre into the path of oncoming cars came close to causing tragedy as he evaded capture during a high-speed chase.

He then drove up a slip road at Junction 27 in the wrong direction before he crossed the carriageway to join the flow of traffic.

The footage also shows the disqualified driver straddling the hard shoulder as the pursuing police officer anticipates and tries to stop him exiting an earlier slip road.

Judge Wynn Morgan condemned the 23-year-old as he jailed him at Cardiff Crown Court.

He told him: “This is one of the worst examples of dangerous driving this court has ever seen.

“The manoeuvre westbound on the M4 at Junction 27 defies belief. At the speeds you were driving at, you could have caused complete carnage.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle that nobody was hurt or even worse.

“This was a terrifying piece of driving. Terrifying for those who witnessed it and for those tasked with pursuing you who drove with skill and courage.”

Jermyn continued his escape through the streets of Newport, driving through 30mph zone residential streets at 80mph.

Horrified drivers on Chepstow Road had to take “evasive action” as he drove at them on the wrong side of the road, prosecutor Abigail Jackson said.

He then led police cars on a 10-minute chase just after 3pm on Sunday, May 10.

Miss Jackson told the judge how Jermyn kept going after crashing with a Skoda Fabia on Llanthewy Road and flew down the 20mph limit Queensway at 75mph.

He was only stopped at Wharf Road he crashed head-on with a police car, causing it significant damage.

Luckily, the officer inside was only “dazed” and suffered no injury.

Jermyn, of Clevedon Road, Newport, admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and possession of cannabis.

He was jailed him 16 months and banned from driving for three years.

The maximum sentence for dangerous driving after a trial is two years.