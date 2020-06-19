SHOPS will reopen in Wales on Monday, the Welsh Government has confirmed - but what awaits shoppers?

Last week, shops in England opened their doors, providing a glimpse at what may greet us come Monday, June 22.

- Regular cleaning

(Shop assistant cleaning escalator. Picture: PA)

Staff protected with PPE

(A cashier protected by a screen as well as a mask. Picture: PA.)

- Social distancing instructions

All shops must make "all reasonable measures to comply with the physical distancing duty in Welsh law," the Welsh Government has said.

It means that shops must ensure social distance is taking place.

Of course, those who have gone to supermarkets during lockdown will be familiar with this - with markers lining the floor and reminders stationed throughout stores.

(Markers line the floor, reminding people where to stand. Picture: PA.)

(Huge poster erected reminding people how to stay safe when shopping. Picture: PA)

- Long queues

Huge queues awaited shoppers in England - with Primark and Sports Direct seeing the biggest wait times.

It prompted health minister Vaughan Gething to say: "I don’t want to see a repeat of crowds bunched together outside shops in complete breach of what social distancing guidance is supposed to deliver.

“I don’t want to see workers put at risk, I don’t want to see shoppers put at risk."

(Queues stretched back for up to an hour across England. It could be the same for Wales. Picture: PA)

- Shoppers in masks

It is not mandatory to wear a face mask in shops in Wales - the Welsh Government is only advising you to wear face masks on public transport where social distancing cannot be obeyed.

But don't be surprised if you see a lot of people wearing masks just in case.

