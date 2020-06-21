WE asked you to send in your DIY lockdown haircuts and featured 25 last week. 

Since then, we've had even more attempts - both good and bad...

Here are the worst (and best) attempts we received this week. 

Carys Woods cut her partner's hair - he said he is never going to pay for a trim again. 

Little Carla Jackson decided to have a go herself... Mum soon sorted it out. 

Steve Morris' attempt on his son. Not bad at all.

Tracy McConnell's husband mid-trim... Let's hope it turned out a bit better.

Neil Rees has gone for a bit of a different look here. We're sure it will catch on.

Abby Selway cut her partner's hair. Again, a decent effort.

Nina Doe's daughter was happy with her haircut.

Clare Thomas' son smiling through the pain.

Ashleigh Simmons says she has had to cut her boyfriend Jarrad's hair every wee and even colour it. Clearly a natural. 

Tarah Callaghan attempted a fade on her little boy but it didn't turn out too well. So she had to shave it all off.

Jennifer Web popped to the shops. When she came back her husband had done this. 

Luke Aston mirroring Mr Burns' look from The Simpsons.

This one was sent into Simon B who said this was his best friend. Bit uneven. 

Ethan Jones' DIY attempt. No words needed.

Lucy Delap's attempt on her husband. Not bad at all.

Victoria Hughes attempt to shave in a shooting star. It's nearly there...

Matthew Lewis says his girlfriend has cut his hair every two weeks. A clean cut.

Jamie Willicombe let his partner do this... 

Grace with the top-knot - her mum said she had wanted shaved sides for a long time.

