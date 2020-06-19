GWENT Police's 101 service is down.

The service - which is for non-emergencies - automatically connects the caller to their local police force.

But "technical difficulties" mean the service is down in the region.

If you want to contact Gwent Police you are asked to message them on social media.

Alternatively, you can call 01633 838111.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are experiencing some technical issues which means the 101 service is down.

"Please contact us through Social Media or 01633 838111."