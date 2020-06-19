THERE are three new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) report.

From 287 testing episodes, three people tested positive for Covid-19.

There are two new cases in Blaenau Gwent and one in Caerphilly.

There have been no new deaths from the coronavirus reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, PHW also reported.

The region's death toll remains at 271 after two more deaths were reported yesterday.

Across Wales there are 31 new cases of Covid-19, from 2,773 testing episodes.

And four more people have died in the country after contracting coronavirus.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford lifted a raft of lockdown measures at today's daily press briefing.

From Monday, non-essential shops can re-open and people can play on outdoor courts.

An announcement on creating "bubbles" with other households in Wales could be made by July 9, the First Minister added.

He said it is "not yet possible to make an announcement on extended households” as part of this review “alongside everything else”.

In England and Northern Ireland, the support bubbles were introduced last week.

Mr Drakeford said the issue is still being considered in Wales.