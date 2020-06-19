AN ex-boyfriend broke his former partner’s finger during a struggle when he went to pick up his bulldog after their relationship ended.

Phillip Coates, 30, of Market Street, Blaenavon, caused the “nasty” injury when the hound’s lead became twisted around his victim’s hand when he “forcibly” grabbed it.

He had gone to his ex’s home in Newport to retrieve the dog and give her some money over damage the pet caused to flooring there.

The attack took place when a row erupted.

The defendant pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on the basis that he did not intentionally mean to cause the harm he did to her.

Prosecutor Peter Donnison told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant forcibly removed the dog lead from the complainant’s hand.

“It is accepted he did not intentionally twist it around her finger.”

The victim was taken to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital where an X-ray showed she suffered a broken finger.

Mr Donnison said she experienced “some considerable discomfort” and underwent surgery two weeks later which required a plate and four screws to be inserted.

The offence occurred on April 12, 2019.

The court was told the victim, who works in a bar, had to take two months off work.

Coates, Mr Donnison said, had 17 previous convictions for 49 offences, including robbery in 2005, battery in 2011 and driving whilst disqualified last year.

Owen Williams, mitigating, said: “It is accepted that the injury was deeply unpleasant and it caused a great deal of pain and upset to the victim.”

Judge Richard Twomlow told Coates he had been responsible for inflicting a “nasty” injury on the woman and his actions had been “reckless”.

He jailed the defendant for six months, suspended for two years.

Coates was ordered to attend 35 sessions of a building better relationships programme and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must also pay a victim surcharge.