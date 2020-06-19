HAIRDRESSERS have been given the nod to start preparing to reopen in Wales.

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said today that hairdressers should spend the next three weeks preparing to open.

Alongside lifting a raft of lockdown measures – including the reopening of shops – Mr Drakeford said that he hopes to speak to “representative bodies” over the next few weeks.

At the Welsh Government’s next review, which will be July 10, he will reveal whether barber shops, hair salons and the like are able to open again.

Speaking at the daily press briefing, he said that hairdressers would only be allowed to operate on an appointment-only basis.

For barbers across Gwent – and Wales – this requires a shift in approach, with walk-ins no longer permitted.

Mr Drakeford said: “We're giving an indication to hairdressers and people in similar occupations that they too should now think of the next three weeks as time to think about how they can reopen and how they can do it safely.

“We will be talking to the representative bodies in those sectors who can't cut hair at a two-metre distance so there will have to be some careful safety precautions put in place.”

And he said that if those three weeks are used “productively” and should coronavirus cases continue to fall, the Welsh Government will “give a signal” that this particular part of the economy can resume.

If that is the case, hairdressers could open on Monday, July 13.

Many barber shops and hair salons across Gwent have already begun preparations.

Gammon’s Barber Shop in Newport even have a “laser temperature check” ready.

Owner Brian Gammon added that: “It’s taken a couple of weeks to get the disposable gowns and aprons.

“The gloves and PPE shields were ordered and came in about two weeks.

“We have loads of hand sanitizer and loads of cleaning products to clean the work areas between haircuts and to sterilise our tools.

“I’ll be working longer hours too in the shop when we are allowed to reopen”.