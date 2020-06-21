A SERIES of twelve drive-in concerts will take place across the UK this summer.

The likes of Ash, Cream Classical Ibiza, The Lightning Seeds and Gary Numan have all signed up to play at the “Live From The Drive-In” events.

Where will the events take place?

The gigs will take place at outdoor spaces across the country, including:

Birmingham

Bolton

Bristol

Cheltenham

Edinburgh

Leeds

Lincoln

Liverpool

London

Milton Keynes

Newmarket

Teesside

The 300-car gigs have been designed to provide a safe alternative to the many events that have been cancelled.

MORE NEWS:

Will play at the concerts?

The concert series, which will also feature Beverley Knight, Kaiser Chiefs, Dizzee Rascal, Sigala, The Streets and Tony Hadley, will run from mid-July until September.

Music venues, meanwhile, continue talks with the government about how and when they might reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 400 grassroots venues are facing permanent closure, according to the Music Venue Trust, which says the situation for many concert halls is “dire”.

“Government support has been exhausted, and it now falls to artists, music fans, local communities and the wider industry to take action,” says the organisation, which is running a campaign to raise money for threatened venues.

Live Nation is one of the UK’s biggest concert promoters and owns venues like Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena and London’s Brixton Academy, which are unlikely to open their doors before the end of the year.

What has the promoter said?

Promoter Peter Taylor said the company was “excited” to help live music resume.

“This outdoor concert series was created as a way to reimagine the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in the safest way possible,” said Taylor.

Concert-goers will be able to stand outside their vehicles in allocated spaces, or sit in their own fold-out chairs, although umbrellas will not be permitted.

Pets will also be disallowed and attendees will be prevented from bringing their own food.

Live Nation organisers said it will be “adhering to the government’s current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times”.

Tickets are available on the Live Nation website for the series.

This is how the 'drive in' will look. Picture: Mohammad Qazalbash

How will the drive-in raves and cinemas work in the UK?

Earlier this summer, medical experts and music bosses predicted that 2020 was a write-off in terms of traditional concerts and festivals; most of which were indeed scrapped.

Drive-in concerts have subsequently been tried out in Denmark, Germany and the US.

Keith Urban performed a secret show to around 200 front-line healthcare workers in Tennessee in May.

The American country star described the event as being like “a tailgate party”.

The gig news comes in the same week that Get Comedy announced a raft of drive-in comedy events for London’s Brent Cross London this summer.

Performers will include Jason Manford, Bill Bailey and Rachel Parris, as well as Jonathan Pie, Omid Djalili, Reginald D Hunter and Shappi Khorsandi.

The Drive-In Club will also host the UK’s first ever red carpet drive-in film premiere for the British thriller Break, starring Rutger Hauer in his final film role.

Hauer plays an old-time gangster in the movie about an up-and-coming snooker player.

The picture will also feature some of the sport’s big-name players, including Ken Doherty, Liang Wenbo and Jack Lisowski.