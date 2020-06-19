A DOG walker who may be a potential witness is being asked to get in touch with Gwent Police officers who are investigating a fatal road crash in Chepstow,

A collision involving a pedestrian - 17-year-old Nathaniel Smith, from Chepstow - and a silver Mercedes C250 on the Wye Valley Link Road, also Chepstow, took place at around 5.45pm on Thursday June 4.