A DOG walker who may be a potential witness is being asked to get in touch with Gwent Police officers who are investigating a fatal road crash in Chepstow,
A collision involving a pedestrian - 17-year-old Nathaniel Smith, from Chepstow - and a silver Mercedes C250 on the Wye Valley Link Road, also Chepstow, took place at around 5.45pm on Thursday June 4.
Mr Smith died at the scene. His family continues to be supported by a specialist police officer.
Officers are appealing for a man who was walking his dog outside the social club in Burnt Barn Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, at 5.38pm that Thursday to get in touch.
READ MORE:
- Martin Lewis warns drivers of DVLA rule
- Gammon Barbers reveals new safety measures
- New lockdown rules Wales: What has changed?
“We would like to speak to this dog walker as he may be a potential witness and have information which could assist the investigation," said PC Gerwyn Harris, from the Gwent Police Collision Investigation Unit.
“The dog walker is described as being a white man with short dark hair, wearing dark clothing. He was with a child and was walking a black dog.
“If you think you might be this man, then I would urge you to get in contact with us.”
Anyone with information can telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 2000196761. Alternatively, contact the force via direct message on its Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.