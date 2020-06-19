With the news that non-essential shops in Wales can open their doors on Monday, the Argus spoke to some of Newport's independent businesses to find out how they are preparing.

PAUL Hawkins of Diverse Vinyl, one of the mainstays of the city's independent scene, said they are looking forward to being able to welcome customers again.

"We’re all itching to get back to some sort of normality," he said. "Although I’m mindful that we’re not out of the woods yet.

"Cautious optimism is the way forward for our own business, and the economy at large."

Paul Hawkins of Diverse Vinyl

Saying he wants his customers "to feel as safe as possible," Mr Hawkins added there would be new social distancing measures in place in the store.

"We’ll be allowing a maximum of two people in the store at any one time," he said. "We also have two-metre markers on the floor to act as a visual reminder.

"We’ve installed temporary screens at the counter to keep the staff safe during transactions and we’ll insist on any visitors to the shop to make use of our hand sanitizer station by the door."

Social distancing in place at Diverse Vinyl

Mr Hawkins paid tribute to the Newport Now BID, who had helped them prepare for re-opening by providing the two metre markers and health and safety posters.

"I’d like to thank Newport Now for their support and guidance through the pandemic," he said. "I’m sure many small business have been struggling enough through the lockdown and could do without the extra expenses involved in reopening, so little things like that really do help a lot."

As well as welcoming customers back, Mr Hawkins also hopes that the upsurge in online business which Diverse have experienced during lockdown can remain in some form.

"Many locals have been ordering online from our website since we’ve been closed, which has been fantastic," he said.

"We’d like this to continue whilst we conduct our phased re-opening, whereby initially we’ll be open for 'click and collect' only - no browsing.

"Thanks to all our customers who’ve gone out of their way to support us during the lockdown."

Another of Newport's independent businesses, Sin City Comics, has also spoken out about their plans.

In a statement on social media the store said: "We still have to ensure that social distancing is possible in store and we have been working hard to create a safe socially distanced environment and set of rules for the gaming clubs so they can be accessible again."

Shane Jordan of Sin City Comics

Sin City also paid tribute to their loyal customers.

The statement continued: "We couldn't be more grateful by the amount of people asking us if we will be open any day now, its truly humbling."