DISNEY Plus - which launched in the UK back in March - is a hub of films, TV series and shorts from all the brands it owns.
That means that as well as Disney classics like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, there's also the best of Pixar like Finding Nemo and The Incredibles.
Disney also owns Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Fox, so all their films and documentaries are included too.
Like other streaming services, new additions are made on a regular basis.
Although with much of Disney's classic output already available, we might not see tent-pole new arrivals as often as we do elsewhere.
Nevertheless, in July 2020 subscribers have Star Wars spin-off film Solo to look forward to as sci-fi saga finally becomes complete on Disney+, with Star Wars films now on the service.
And musical fans will be delighted to hear that smash hit Broadway show Hamilton will be dropping on Disney+ in July, more than a year before its planned theatrical release.
Here's everything coming to the service in July 2020:
July 3
- Animal ER (S1-2)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)
- Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
- The Big Green
- The Mighty Ducks
- Hamilton
- Pixar in Real Life Episode 109
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 135
- One Day At Disney Episode 131
- It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108
July 10
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)
- Gigantosaurus (S1)
- Secrets of the Zoo (S3)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 136
- One Day at Disney Episode 132
- It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 109
July 17
- A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
- Disney Junior Music Lullabies
- Lost City of Machu Picchu
- Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
- The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
- Wild Chile (S1)
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 137
- One Day At Disney Episode 133
- It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Season Finale Episode 110
July 24
- Wild Congo (S1)
- Wild Sri Lanka (S1)
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 138
- One Day At Disney Episode 134
July 31
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
- Animal Showdown (S1)
- Best Job Ever (S1)
- Big Cat Games
- Cradle of the Gods
- Destination World (S1)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)
- Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
- Hidden Kingdoms of China
- Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
- India's Wild Leopards
- Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
- King Fishers (S1)
- Lost Temple of the Inca
- Marvel Funko (S1-2)
- Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
- Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
- What Sam Sees (S1)
- Muppets Now Premiere Episode 101
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 139
- One Day at Disney Episode 135
