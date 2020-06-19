A FLEDGLING jackdaw had a lucky escape, after getting his leg stuck on the roof of an Ebbw Vale house.

The young bird got himself snared in guttering in the town's Tir-y-Birth, and the help of both the RSPCA and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service - in the shape of Blue Watch from the town's fire station - was required to free him.

“This poor jackdaw was horribly stuck on this Ebbw Vale roof, with his leg trapped by guttering," said RSPCA inspector Simon Evans.

“He also had fishing litter around his leg , which was making things worse. Fishing litter causes injury to countless wild animals every year,– which is why it is so important it is disposed of correctly.

“We’re so grateful to the firefighters from Blue Watch out of Ebbw Vale, who we were able to call upon in this animal’s hour of need.

"They were able to safely reach and confine the bird, before I checked him over. With this bird stuck in guttering, and already severely hampered by fishing litter, this was a reminder about the quantity of hazards that birds and other wild animals face.

“Thankfully, the jackdaw fledgling could be returned to the wild - an event met by a cacophony of noise from 20 or so other jackdaws.”

RSPCA Cymru strongly urges those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious to make sure nothing is left behind. Most anglers are very responsible when disposing of their litter, but it only takes one careless person to endanger the life of an animal.

The charity asks all those who enjoy fishing to follow the Angling Trust’s 'Take 5' campaign and make use of the recycling scheme to dispose of their waste tackle and line.

The RSPCA remains on the frontline responding to emergencies during the coronavirus crisis. Should you wish to help the RSPCA continue rescuing animals, you can support the charity’s Covid-19 urgent fundraising appeal.