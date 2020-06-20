TWO Newport drug dealers locked up for trafficking cocaine and ecstasy in the city and Torfaen will have to repay nearly all the money they made.

Cameron Symonds, 21, was jailed for four years last November while Callum Biggs, 20 was sent to a young offender institution for three years and nine months.

They were brought to justice following Gwent Police’s covert Operation Dynamic exercise which involved undercover officers.

The pair were also each the subject of a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) application with the authorities seeking to confiscate the money or assets they gained.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the combined amount they profited by was close to £45,000 after being in business for just over four months.

A hearing before Judge David Wynn Morgan heard how Symonds, 21, of Liberty Grove, benefited by £38,061.02 and has the full amount to repay.

Biggs, of Bishton Street, made £6,270.53 and the state can claw back £5,916.59.

A third defendant, Declan Beesley, 23, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport, was sent to prison for two years and nine months.

Prosecutor John Ryan said the POCA proceedings against him would not be pursued.

Symonds, Biggs and Beesley admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

At their sentencing hearing, Newport Crown Court heard how they were involved in the operation of a drugs telephone line and were part of a network that had tentacles in Newport, Cwmbran and Pontypool.

Mr Ryan said that line was receiving up to 1,000 messages a day.

The court was told how undercover police officers were involved in bringing the gang to justice.

The offences were committed between December 1, 2018 and April 18, 2019.

Outside the court last autumn, Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: "These individuals were arrested as part of Operation Dynamic – a large scale operation to tackle serious and organised crime throughout the Gwent area.

“Operation Dynamic aimed to tackle those in our communities who profit from selling the most harmful drugs to some of the more vulnerable people in our communities.

“We welcome these sentences and hope it sends a clear message that those found guilty of being involved in the most serious crime in Gwent can expect substantial custodial sentences.”