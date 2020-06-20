EVEN with the uncertainty facing the housing market in light of the coronavirus, there is a huge gulf in the prices of houses between Gwent and London.

The cost of owning a home - or even a flat - has rocketed over the last two decades as London has become one of the most popular places to live in the world.

If you can afford it, the lifestyle London offers can be a compelling attraction.

But as increasing demand has pushed up prices, the difference in what you can get with your money outside of London can be staggering.

And none more so is this apparent in Gwent.

So we've picked a house in Gwent and a flat in London - both costed at £200,000, the average price of a home in Wales - to highlight the differences.

The two properties

- A four bed semi-detached house in Ebbw Vale

(The house has four bedrooms. Picture: Zoopla)

- A studio flat in Acklam Road, London W10

(The bedroom and lounge are in the same room. Picture: Zoopla.)

- The lounge area

(The Ebbw Vale home has a spacious longue area. Picture: Zoopla.)

Perhaps the starkest contrast between the two properties is the relative lounge space.

While the Ebbw Vale home has enough room for two sofas, the studio flat in London has its longue space taken up by a double bed.

And the Ebbw Vale home also has a spare attic space.

(The sofa backs directly onto the bed. Picture: Zoopla.)

(The Ebbw Vale home's attic has been taken over by children's toys. Picture: Zoopla.)

- The kitchen

(The Ebbw Vale home's kitchen has a modern kitchen. Picture: Zoopla.)

Another noticeable difference is the space and furnishings of both kitchens.

The Ebbw Vale home has a modern-looking and spacious kitchen area, with an island in the middle.

But the London studio's kitchen is quite small.

(The kitchen and washing up space in the London studio. Picture: Zoopla.)

- Dining area

(The Ebbw Vale home's dining area. Picture: Zoopla.)

While the home in Ebbw Vale has a separate area for dining, the London studio flat's dining area is to the right of the bed.

(The dining area is next to the studio's window. Picture: Zoopla.)

- The bathroom

(There is one main bathroom in the Ebbw Vale home. Picture: Zoopla.)

The Ebbw Vale home has one main bathroom and an en-suite in the master bedroom.

The studio flat also has one main bathroom.

(The bathroom has a bath-stroke-shower. Picture: Zoopla.)

- Garden space

(There is a combination of decking and grass. Picture: Zoopla.)

The home in Ebbw Vale has a combination of grass and decking area.

In London, a resident in the studio flat would have to make do with the play area opposite.

However, London does boast lots of spacious parks - so it's not all bad.

You can view the London property here and the Ebbw Vale home here.

(A playground prefaces the apartment block. Picture: Zoopla.)