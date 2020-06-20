A NEWPORT boy has raised more than £600 for a children’s hospital charity that looked after his younger brother when he was taken ill.

Max Davies, 10, from Beechwood, wanted to raise money for the Noah’s Ark Charity as they looked after his younger brother Zak, five, when he was admitted two years ago.

Max said: “In January 2018 my little brother, who was two at the time, was taken ill and sent to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff. It was a horrible time because they thought he had cancer and had all sorts of tests.

“Mum and dad were at the hospital all the time, and we went to visit him lots. But we missed being home together as a family. Thankfully, the doctors found that my brother had a rare virus and although he was still poorly, he could come home”.

(Max Davies)

Originally the bloods and x-rays showed that Zak had lymphoma and is what the family were told he had, with further tests planned to determine what kind.

But, after five days, the consultant was able to diagnose a rare virus that mimics lymphoma symptoms and Zak was discharged and sent home to recover.

(Max with his brothers Zak and Tomos who go to Charles Williams Church in Wales School in Caerleon)

Mum, Aimee Davies, said: “It was devastating for us all. We could not believe our little boy was so poorly. We were told to prepare for months of treatment and we sat the two older boys down and told them mummy and Zak would not be living at home for a while.

“We were all crying. Zak did not really understand and kept asking to go home. It was heart wrenching”.

Kate Fisher, community fundraising manager for the Noah’s Ark Charity, said: “The support of amazing children like Max are vital to us – not only so that we are able to respond to the needs of children and families right now, but to ensure that we are still able to be here when this is over.

“The current crisis will eventually pass but the needs of some of the most unwell children in Wales will always be there. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Max for his help and dedication”.