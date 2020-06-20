STAFF at a Pontypool care home were recognised for their work throughout the coronavirus pandemic with a set of gifts.

The Unite union donated gift bags to staff at the home, with treats, hand creams and lip salve among the contents.

Teresa Young, manager at Plas-y-Garn, said the gifts had been a huge boost for staff.

“It had a massive impact on them,” she said. “As a home we have had some fantastic donations – from chocolates to scrubs – from the community and residents’ families.

“It has been amazing, and a massive boost to staff morale.

“Everything we’ve got, we’ve been sharing online for the families who haven’t been able to visit.

“Hafod have also been really supportive of us.”

As well as the gifts, the home received a £200 donation from Pontypool ward councillor Gaynor James, which will be used for buying new outdoor furniture at the care home.

Cllr James thanked Unite for the donations, and thanked the care home staff for their hard work.

Caroline Price, from Unite, said they wanted to show the carers some appreciation for the work they have done throughout the pandemic.

“My branch decided to get some goodies together for the carers.

“We wanted to show that we appreciate what they have been doing.”