A WOMAN has been reported for driving without due care and attention following a collision which resulted in the closure of a Monmouthshire road.
The incident, which occurred at around 6.20pm on Wednesday, June 17, was located on Merthyr Road in Abergavenny.
The collision involved a red Ford Fiesta, which had collided with a lamp post. The road was temporarily closed by police as a result.
The driver, a 41-year-old woman from New Inn, has been reported for driving without due care and attention.
The four occupants of the car were uninjured.