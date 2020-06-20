STRICTLY Come Dancing stars Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez will be bringing their dance show, Firedance, to St David’s Hall on March 21, 2021.
Raymond Gubbay and Kilimanjaro Live are delighted that Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are to return in 2021 with their Latin spectacular Firedance. Having completed a handful of the original shows prior to the tour being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Karen and Gorka will be turning the heat up once again with rescheduled dates in Spring 2021.
With an incredible live band featuring Latin musicians and a dynamic dance ensemble performing Argentine Tango, Flamenco, Contemporary, Paso Doble, Samba and Salsa, audiences can expect a captivating show of fresh and exciting dance from two of the world’s finest.
The constraints of the ballroom are thrown off, making way for hot pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passionate performances that will take your breath away. Featuring iconic songs such as In the Air Tonight, Sway, Bad Romance, Sweet Dreams, Relight My Fire, Bamboleo and many more.
(Karen and Gorka in rehearsals before the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Raymond Guabbay)
Ms Hauer said: “I can’t wait to bring Firedance on tour across the UK in 2021. The passion, warmth and excitement from the audiences who saw it in 2020 was absolutely incredible and I know the while Firedance team can’t wait to be back onstage very soon”.
(The making of the production was recently documented in an in-depth BBC Four programme ‘Danceworks – Firedance: Latin Fever’)
Mr Marquez said: “I had such a great time on the Firedance tour. The audience, Karen, our fellow dancers and team made it a truly memorable experience, so the bar has been set for 2021. I can’t wait to return."
Tickets are available from firedancelive.co.uk