STRICTLY Come Dancing stars Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez will be bringing their dance show, Firedance, to St David’s Hall on March 21, 2021.

Raymond Gubbay and Kilimanjaro Live are delighted that Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are to return in 2021 with their Latin spectacular Firedance. Having completed a handful of the original shows prior to the tour being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Karen and Gorka will be turning the heat up once again with rescheduled dates in Spring 2021.