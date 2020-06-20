MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council is introducing a new 'request and collect' service for library books in response to restrictions posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers will be able to browse the library service online and use the My Monmouthshire app to choose their preferred books and reserve a time to collect them.

Collections will initially be available from the Monmouth and Chepstow Community Hubs.

Staff will quarantine returned books for 72 hours to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which means choices may be more limited than usual.

Demand is expected to be high and if titles are unavailable the council’s library team can suggest alternative books from the same genre.

For those unable to travel, the hubs’ digital services continue to be available.

E-books and audiobooks are free for library members via the Borrowbox app while the RB Digital apps offer free downloads for a wide range of magazines.

Monmouthshire’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for community hubs, Councillor Paul Jordan commented: “Losing yourself in a book is great way of escaping from all the stresses and strains of the present situation.

"For children, reading is essential for their continuing development and education.

“Staff that would usually be running the library service have been redeployed - supporting vulnerable people and ensuring prompt payments of grants to local businesses while continuing to provide story-telling, short story competitions and other activities online.”

The online request and collect booking system opens at 12pm on Tuesday, June 23. Collection appointments will be available from Tuesday, June 30 onwards - on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Chepstow and Tuesdays and Fridays in Monmouth.

Pandemic restrictions mean there will be no access to other services usually available from the buildings – for example, computers, photocopying and toilets.

Residents with any council-related queries can access the My Monmouthshire app, the council’s chatbot Monty or call the Contact Centre on 01633 644644.

More information about the service is available at monmouthshire.gov.uk/community-hubs-libraries