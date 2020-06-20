THERE have been no new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) report.

There have been no new deaths from the coronavirus reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, PHW also reported for the second day in succession.

The region's death toll remains at 271.

Across Wales there are 25 new cases of Covid-19, from 967 tests.

And one more person has died in the country after contracting coronavirus.

In Wales, the cumulative death toll now stands at 1,476 according to PHW.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford lifted a raft of lockdown measures at yesterday's daily press briefing.

From Monday, non-essential shops can re-open and people can play on outdoor courts.

An announcement on creating "bubbles" with other households in Wales could be made by July 9, the First Minister added.

He said it is "not yet possible to make an announcement on extended households” as part of this review “alongside everything else”.

In England and Northern Ireland, the support bubbles were introduced last week.

Mr Drakeford said the issue is still being considered in Wales.