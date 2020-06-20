STUDENTS from Monmouth Schools are to represent their country after being crowned Best Overall Company at the Young Enterprise Welsh Final.

Five student companies from South Wales competed across six categories –– with a prize for each. The winning team, Prospect from Monmouth Schools, will go on to represent Wales at the UK Company of the Year final and could potentially represent the UK in the JA European final.

The final - held digitally due to the Covid-19 pandemic - on Friday, May 29, celebrated the achievements of students who have set up and run a company over the academic year as part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme, supported nationally by HSBC UK.

Young Enterprise is a national charity which works to equip young people with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in the changing world of work.

The winning team, Prospect created and sold ‘Bumbles’, a line of affordable beeswax wraps made from all-natural ingredients.

Anna Vines, a student from the winning team, said: “The team at Prospect is absolutely thrilled to have won the Welsh Final and we are buzzing with excitement for the next round.”

The student companies were judged by Julie Anne Thomas, head of business telephone banking with HSBC; Mark Owen, head of stakeholder services at Careers Wales; Kate Stevens, head of equity campaigns with Crowdcube and John Hillier, grants and development committee at the Commercial Education Trust.

The judges also awarded Sustainability, Best Presentation, Creativity, Innovation, Customer Service and Best use of IT awards to students from Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, Monmouth Schools, St Martin’s School and Cardiff High School.

Sharon Davies, Chief Executive of Young Enterprise, said: “Reaching the Company Programme Welsh final represents an inspirational journey with many months of hard work, teamwork, creativity and resilience; congratulations PROSPECT.

"The experience and skills students from every team will have developed will stay with them for many years to come and will make a tangible difference to their futures. Students have shown particular resilience this year by continuing with their product development and sales despite school closures”.”