Following the widely praised Black Lives Matter March in Newport last week, DAN BARNES spoke to organiser Andrew Ogun about the city's journey to becoming a more inclusive place.

ANDREW Ogun moved to Newport from Italy at the age of five, moving around the city during that time due to the immigration process.

"You tend to be moved around a lot," he said.

"I'm currently living in Somerton; I've lived here for the last 11 years."

During the last few years, Mr Ogun's time in Newport has been more sporadic, with an English Literature course at Birmingham University and time spent studying abroad in Berlin taking priority.

During his time growing up in Newport, Mr Ogun said that he has seen the city become "a lot more modern".

He said that Newport was establishing itself as a city with its own identity, stepping out of the shadow of the capital.

Mr Ogun helped to organise the recent Black Lives Matter protest, which saw more than a thousand people turn out in solidarity to march through the city.

He said that, while progress was being made, there was always room to do more.

“I truly do believe that Newport is on the right tracks,” he said. “At the same time, more needs to be done not just in Wales but across the UK.

“There aren't enough safe-spaces for black people and other ethnic minorities to go to if they are experiencing any issues and there's a clear lack of leaders. This is where we need to step in to educate and empower those in the city.”

However, Mr Ogun said that the relationship between those in power in the city and the people is a positive one.

“The police-civilian relations in Newport are quite good and the powers that be here are very receptive, and they're also willing to listen and learn,” he said.

Despite a willingness from the authorities to engage, and the large groundswell of support recently displayed by the Black Lives Matter march, there remain those in Newport – as with cities up and down the country – who are yet to be won over to the cause of equality and acceptance.

“The problems, in my opinion, stem from misunderstanding and education,” said Mr Ogun.

“The curriculum is archaic. If a nuanced, all-encompassing black history and literature was taught from primary school upwards, a lot of the biases - conscious and unconscious - would be eradicated.”

He said that focusing on the negatives in black history, such as slavery and the Jim Crow laws, could lead people to form an unconscious bias.

“When black history is compartmentalised, black people automatically become victimised and can be viewed as being lesser because this is what we're taught,” he said.

“This is the systemic bias we are fighting to dismantle.”

However, Mr Ogun added that there unfortunately more overt forms of racism which still exist in society.

“At 14 years-old I had to do an anti-social behaviour course because I was out with some friends late at night,” he said.

No music was being played, the only people drinking were those who were of-age and nothing out of the ordinary or anti-social was taking place.

Mr Ogun was the only black person present and was the only one to receive a letter to complete the course.

“I highlight these instances because I want people to understand that direct, explicit racism is still very much alive in Wales,” he said.

“We're never too far-removed from potentially being racially abused, or even attacked.”

Another form of racism which is still prevalent in society and often goes unchecked and unchallenged is that of casual racism. This can take the form of ‘innocuous’ jokes, reinforcing stereotypes and snide comments.

This form of racism is arguably the most ingrained in society, with some not even willing to recognise it as racist.

“It can be incredibly harmful,” said Mr Ogun.

“When I was in high school, these things were normalised and many of us black people just went along with it because we were not conscious enough to recognise how wrong it was.

“The 'N word' was thrown around causally by white and black people alike and, unfortunately, we enabled this to happen.”

More recently though, Mr Ogun said, attitudes have begun to change, and more people are calling out this form of racism.

The recent march is one example of how the city of Newport is no longer accepting these forms of racism as ‘just part of society’.

Mr Ogun said that he wasn't focused on how many people would come, just that the event would be peaceful, empowering and educational.

“It was exactly that,” he said.

“More than 1,100 came, 350 live streamed it and it's gone down in history.

“More importantly though, I believe everyone who came left with something positive; whether it was new knowledge on black issues and wider social issues, a new sense of empowerment or a more empathetic perspective of our struggle.

“Justice and equality are human rights. That's what I needed people to understand.”

Just as important as the turnout on the day, Mr Ogun said that the hundreds of messages of support he had received were “amazing”.

“The press coverage was also very positive,” he said.

“For a so-called small city, Newport showed its unity and its solidarity.”

Last week’s march was the first event of its kind that Mr Ogun had been involved in organising.

He had played an integral role in the setting up of Newport youth arts festival Rawffest in 2016, but “nothing so politically urgent or necessary as the march”.

And such was the impact of Newport’s Black Lives Matter march that he believes there will be no need for another in future.

“It's time to move towards implementing the demands that were outlined at the march,” he said.

The Black Lives Matter campaign has recently reached all corners of the world, something Mr Ogun said was “incredible”.

“I have seen monks, the Amish community, the K-pop community and everyone else show their solidarity for a cause that is so close to my heart,” he said.

“Within Wales, it is important that we are all united because we are stronger together.

“We are building a strong network that will be able to bring about real change in Wales.”