AN ATTACKER who took a machete to a fight was given a “hiding” after the man he faced with the “terrifying” weapon disarmed him.

Delme Cheese took the two-foot blade to confront Jordan Oadley after the pair had been drinking at a woman’s house in Brynmawr on February 13.

Prosecutor Steven Donoghue said Cheese was booted out of the party after he and Oadley had rowed although they had initially got on well.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Cheese goaded Oadley about his weight and insulted him by calling him a “pikey” in reference to his travelling community background.

Cheese marched home and got the machete before returning to the scene in Alma Street.

Mr Donoghue said: “There is a photograph of the machete. It is two-foot in length. It is a fearsome weapon.

“Anyone who saw it while walking along the road would have been terrified. One lady was terrified and she called the police.

“Mr Cheese went back to the house and asked Mr Oadley to fight him. Neighbours were looking out of their windows at this stage.

“Mr Cheese had secreted the machete down the side of his trousers, although I’m not sure how one secretes a two-foot machete down their trousers.”

In the stand-off, Oadley grabbed the weapon off Cheese after he saw the protruding handle before going on to get the better of him in the fight.

He punched him and kicked him in the head after he put Cheese on the floor with the latter sustaining a broken ankle in the brawl.

Oadley, 21, of Brynmawr Road, Ebbw Vale, admitted affray.

Cheese, 20, of Greenland Road, Brynmawr, pleaded guilty to affray and the possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Donoghue said when Oadley was questioned by detectives after his arrest, he was asked why he had not walked away with the weapon after he disarmed him and just called the police.

He replied: “I have a reputation to keep and that would have ruined it around here.”

Oadley was also being sentenced for offences committed last year in Worcestershire.

He admitted taking a vehicle without consent, driving whilst disqualified, making off with fuel without payment and driving with no insurance.

Suzanne Payne, for Oadley, said: “The defendant did defend himself, he did disarm the man and he accepts he went too far, although there was no attempt to use that machete.

“He does regret what he did. He has been remanded in custody since February.”

Nik Strobl, for Cheese, said: “He entered guilty pleas. The defendant is still a young man who does have a great deal of potential. He left school with 11 GCSEs.”

His barrister added that his client had been drinking too much at the time of his offences but had now “reduced his alcohol intake”.

Judge Daniel Williams told the pair they had been responsible for a “disgraceful incident” in public.

He added: “You Mr Cheese had a machete secreted in your trousers. You Mr Oadley disarmed him and gave him a hiding before other people appeared and the ugly scene came to an end.”

Oadley was jailed for six months which meant he was immediately released from custody as he had already served the equivalent of a seven-month term.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

Cheese was sent to a young offender institution for nine months, suspended for 18 months.

He has to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and undertake 10 sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement.