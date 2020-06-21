The coronavirus pandemic has forced traders and shoppers alike to change their retail habits, but this Newport greengrocer has transformed his business model to ensure he can keep serving his loyal customer base. NICHOLAS THOMAS spoke to Rae Barton Fruit and Veg.

RICHARD Soar, who owns the Rae Barton Fruit and Veg business in the city centre, has massively expanded his delivery operation during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pandemic forced the temporary closure of Mr Soar's stall at Newport Indoor Market, but Rae Barton continues to operate from its newer location in the city's Kingsway Centre.

But with shoppers following government advice on staying at home, demand for home delivery has gone through the roof.

"I've been making around 60 deliveries a day," Mr Soar said. "For the first three weeks [of lockdown], I was getting up really early to go to the wholesalers, and then I was still delivering at 9pm," he said. "The girls in the shop have been working 12 hours a day, putting orders together.

"I'm glad it has quietened down a bit."

The early lockdown period was exhausting for Mr Soar and his three staff members, but he said customers were thrilled when he arrived at their doorsteps with their fresh produce.

"They're so happy and pleased we've been doing deliveries," he said. "We do a fruit and veg box, but most people like to put in their own orders – people like to pick their own."

The reason for expanding that delivery service was to help vulnerable customers who were shielding at home, as well as commercial businesses who needed a local supplier, Mr Soar explained previously.

He has been making deliveries in the city centre as well as the Magor area, Rogerstone, and Bassaleg.

Rae Barton Fruit and Veg has been in business for more than 100 years, and Mr Soar took the reins in February 2016. The Kingsway stall – which opened last year – has continued to serve fresh fruit, vegetables, and other produce to drop-in customers during the lockdown.

Richard Soar and member of staff Michelle at the Rae Barton Fruit and Veg stall in Newport's Kingsway Centre. Picture: Michael Williams/Voice magazine

"If we've got it there, we'll sell it," Mr Soar said.

The home delivery service continues to thrive – after the initial surge in demand, Mr Soar said he was still making around 30 daily deliveries on weekdays, going up to 50 daily deliveries on weekends.

However, the announcement by first minister Mark Drakeford yesterday, that all shops would be allowed to re-open next week, means Mr Soar is already planning for the return of shoppers to the city centre.

"We're looking forward to opening [fully] and getting back to displaying things nicely for people," he said.

Rae Barton Fruit and Veg is taking orders via Facebook or by calling 01633 264884.