RELIEVED care home staff and residents in Caldicot have planted a “tree of perseverance” to mark their fight against coronavirus.

Cherry Tree Care Home on Newport Road - which has had no coronavirus cases - said they “wanted to mark this poignant moment in history and symbolise unity among care home residents and teams”.

Manager Gill Jones said it had been a “worrying time” for everyone at the home, and said the pear tree planted this week was chosen because it “signifies persistence and perseverance”.

“It has been a worrying time for all of us over the last few months, but our relatives and the community have been extremely supportive,” Ms Jones said.

On not recording any cases of Covid-19, she said: “I could not be prouder of the team who continue to go above and beyond.

“The sense of togetherness was evident among the team and residents at this event, and it was quite emotional."

Residents social distanced in the garden to witness the planting of the tree, with trees also planted at 19 other Hallmark care homes to represent the shared experiences between the homes, residents and team throughout the pandemic.

As well as planting a tree, the home did a mindfulness session with the residents in the garden followed by afternoon tea.

Resident, Mary Casey said: “What a lovely memory we have made, this will be shared with so many people for years to come. It was lovely to see some of the other residents even though we had to keep our distance. It was good to know we are all still here together.”