WHEN it comes to pubs we are spoilt for choice here in Gwent. Take a look at this collection from the South Wales Argus archive, we hope they bring back fond memories.

The Parc Y Prior in Malpas, Newport, in 1991

The Rock & Fountain, Penhow, in 1994

Popular Newport pub Baileys in 1994

Langtons pub in Newport is on the corner of Charles Street and School Lane. Picture taken in 1992

The Victoria pub in Newport in 1991

This is a picture of the Tredegar Arms in Bassaleg in 1984

Newport's Windsor Castle pub in 1994

This is inside the Handpost pub in Newport in 1994

This is the Royal Oak pub on Chepstow Road in Newport. This building was demolished to make way for the current restaurant complex. Picture taken in 1984