WHEN it comes to pubs we are spoilt for choice here in Gwent. Take a look at this collection from the South Wales Argus archive, we hope they bring back fond memories.
The Parc Y Prior in Malpas, Newport, in 1991
The Rock & Fountain, Penhow, in 1994
Popular Newport pub Baileys in 1994
Langtons pub in Newport is on the corner of Charles Street and School Lane. Picture taken in 1992
The Victoria pub in Newport in 1991
This is a picture of the Tredegar Arms in Bassaleg in 1984
Newport's Windsor Castle pub in 1994
This is inside the Handpost pub in Newport in 1994
This is the Royal Oak pub on Chepstow Road in Newport. This building was demolished to make way for the current restaurant complex. Picture taken in 1984