FOR this week's Five of the Best, we put together some of our favourite positive stories across Gwent this past week.

Lockdown rock snakes in Newport, Chepstow, Griffithstown and Cwmbran

Gwent is one of several regions getting involved in the latest lockdown craze which gets communities coming together to create ever-growing chains from painted rocks.

Read more here.

Mad Dog microbrewery back from the brink as buyer steps in

Mad Dog Brewing Co Ltd, based in Penperlleni, looked to have closed its doors for good in February, after six years of quenching thirsts across the country.

The firm has now been bought out, but they are remaining coy on the buyer.

Read more here.

Genius drive-in experience allows nursing home residents to see family

Capel Grange in Pill made use of their parking facility to arrange a “drive-in experience”.

Read more here.

Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre awarded £10,000 by Film Hub Wales

The Savoy, which has been closed since mid-March with all, but one member of staff on furlough, is one of 16 across Wales to be handed a share of £100,000 from Film Hub Wales via the National Lottery.

Read more here.

Usk family backing Guide Dogs Cymru's buddy dog scheme

When Ellie Jones, from Usk - who is registered blind - was 11 she was given 'buddy dog' Emmy, a black labrador, by charity Guide Dogs Cymrug Guide Dogs Cymru's buddy dog scheme and the family said it has changed their lives.

Read more here.