ONCE again, South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. Birds, sky and water proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
A heron fishing on the Risca-Pontymister stretch of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture - Angela Shipp
Cygnet at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture - Barrie Jones
Avian argument in a Risca garden. Picture - Bernard Brooks
Prince of Wales Bridge, looking east. Picture - Brian Bartram
As night was falling at Keepers Pond, near Blaenavon. Picture - Fatma Richards
Foxgloves at Wentwood. Picture - Jennifer Griffiths
Crazy clouds over the water at Goldcliff. Picture - Sandra Cavill