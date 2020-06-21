ONCE again, South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. Birds, sky and water proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

A heron fishing on the Risca-Pontymister stretch of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture - Angela Shipp Cygnet at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture - Barrie Jones MORE NEWS: Blaenavon man broke ex’s finger in Newport 'dog lead attack'

Drive-In cinema Newport: Tickets, shows and times

Meet some more fantastic pets enjoying lockdown Avian argument in a Risca garden. Picture - Bernard Brooks Prince of Wales Bridge, looking east. Picture - Brian Bartram As night was falling at Keepers Pond, near Blaenavon. Picture - Fatma Richards Foxgloves at Wentwood. Picture - Jennifer Griffiths Crazy clouds over the water at Goldcliff. Picture - Sandra Cavill