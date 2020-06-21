THE MURDER of three people in a Reading park has been declared a terrorist attack.

The incident, which took place at 7pm on Saturday in Forbury Gardens in the town centre, also left another three people seriously injured.

A 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

READ MORE:

The suspect is a Libyan asylum seeker, a security source told the PA news agency.

The head of counter terrorism policing, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu declared the incident a terrorist attack.

"This was an atrocity and my deepest sympathies go to the families who will be mourning loved ones after this horrific act, and to all those who have been affected by it," he said.

"From our enquiries undertaken so far, officers have found nothing to suggest that there were any other people involved in the attack, and presently, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

"However, detectives working closely with the security services, continue to make enquiries to ensure that there were no others involved and our investigative priority remains to ensure that there is no related outstanding threat to the public."

Mr Basu praised the actions of Thames Valley Police for their response, and paid tribute to the bravery of members of the public who provided emergency first aid at the scene.

He said 41 witnesses had so far come forward.

He also warned people to "remain vigilant," although there was no indication there was a wider to other people attending crowded places.

"Covid-19 has already made strange territory of our familiar places and I appreciate the concern that this attack may cause," he said.

"But let me be clear that there is no specific intelligence to suggest anyone else attending crowded places is at risk. So I would ask the public to continue in your daily lives but to be alert, not alarmed, when you are in public places. If you see anything suspicious activity please report it, and remain vigilant."

He added the terror attack risk in the UK remained at "substantial."

(Police at the Abbey gateway of Forbury Gardens in Reading town centre. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Earlier, Chief Constable John Campbell, of Thames Valley Police, asked the public to avoid the area and also to "avoid speculation" about the attack.

Mr Campbell said: "We would like to hear from anyone who has video footage.

"Out of respect for those deceased and injured, along with their loved ones, please do not circulate this footage on social media - this will be incredibly distressing."

Boris Johnson has held a meeting with security officials, police and senior ministers over the incident.

Investigators previously said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack. It is unclear if this is still the case.

Further casualties are being treated in the emergency department of the Royal Berkshire Hospital, a spokeswoman said.

Personal trainer Lawrence Wort, 20, who said he was around 10 metres from the attack, told PA on Saturday night: "The park was pretty full, a lot of people sat around drinking with friends, when one lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them.

"He stabbed three of them, severely in the neck, and under the arms, and then turned and started running towards me, and we turned and started running.

"When he realised that he couldn't catch us, he tried to stab another group sat down, he got one person in the back of the neck and then when he realised everyone was starting to run, he ran out the park."