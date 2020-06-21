ALL NON-ESSENTIAL shops in Wales can reopen on Monday following an announcement by the Welsh Government last week.

With shoppers eagerly anticipating the return of clothing, electrical and book stores, what is the experience likely to be like with social distancing measures in place. The Argus visited Newport city centre to see how things have changed and what shoppers can expect on tomorrow.

READ MORE:

Strict social distancing measures:

(The one way lanes at Friars Walk to help ensure social distancing when shops re-open.)

The Kingsway Centre and Friars Walk now have a one way system in place, as do most shops. The centres are split in half. Shoppers are expected to enter via one lane and exit by another with partitions in place and arrows to guide shoppers. In Commercial Street markings have been placed on the floor to remind people to stay a safe distance apart.

Paul Murphy, of Pride in Pill, said: “I have been in town every day these last 12 weeks and it has been busy. The signs on the Main Street were put up today, why didn’t they put them up 12 weeks ago? It’s nice to see the shops open again but the signs should have gone up day one.”

Expect queues:

(Shoppers queuing up in a socially distanced manner outside M&S in Newport.)

A limited number of people are allowed in stores at any one time to allow for safe social distancing. As with supermarkets, expect to queue outside shops for a short period of time and to follow arrows inside the store.

Hand cleansing and safety warnings:

All stores are encouraging shoppers to use hand sanitizer and stations can be found all over the city centre. There are safety posters urging customers to adhere to social distancing, warning some areas of the store may be closed, that a limited number of people can visit at one time, enhanced cleaning is used in store and contactless payment is encouraged.

Shoppers are told not to enter premises if they a fever, high temperature, cough or difficulty breathing.

Store openings vary:

(A sign on display at Newport Market with its new opening times.)

Some shops in Newport city centre have been trading throughout the crisis as they sell food or other essential items. Many have signs saying they open Monday while others are later in the week.

Michelle Curly, of Rae Barton fruit and Veg, said: “We never stopped, we completed orders every day. If people still don’t want to come out we will still take orders.”

The store in Kingsway Shopping Centre will be open from Tuesday, 9am to 4pm with a queuing system in place.

Toilets are closed:

The Kingsway Centre and Friars Walk have closed customer toilets so plan ahead.

Parking:

Free parking in Kingsway will end tonight (Sunday).