THERE have been no new deaths from coronavirus reported in Gwent today, and for the third successive day, according to the latest Public Health Wales (PHW) figures.
Three new cases in Gwent have been confirmed since yesterday by PHW - two in Monmouthshire and one in Blaenau Gwent - taking the official total to 2,609, though this known to be higher overall.
Wales-wide, one new death has been reported, taking the total to 1,477 based on the PHW measure, which is of laboratory confirmed coronavirus deaths.
This is lower than under the measure used by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which includes all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate. The most recent ONS figure for Covid-19 deaths in Wales - to June 5 - is 2,292.
READ MORE:
- What Newport will look like when shops re-open on Monday
- Lockdown still preferred by many in Wales amid infection fear
- Apple iPhone users get new coronavirus track and trace feature
The PHW figure for the number of confirmed cases in Wales now stands at 15,126, including 100 new cases confirmed today, though again, this will be higher overall. Two thirds (66) of these new cases are in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area in north Wales, which is now the hotspot for the disease in Wales. Thirty of the new north Wales cases are in Anglesey.
Newport continues to have the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population in Gwent, with 557.7.
|Across Wales, four other areas now have higher rates per 100,000 population - Denbighshire (734.3), Rhondda Cynon Taf (730), Merthyr Tydfil (707.8), and Cardiff (603.2).
There were 3,603 tests carried out across Wales yesterday, bringing the total to 151,484.