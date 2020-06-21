Pupils in Gwent will return to the classroom for just three weeks when schools resume on June 29 following lockdown.

The Welsh Government plan was to extend the summer term by a week – to finish on July 27 - but unions expressed concern over problems with staff contracts.

Schools in Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent will now finish on July 17 instead.

On June 3, the Minister for Education Kirsty Williams announced that schools in Wales would partially reopen on a ‘check in, catch up and prepare’ basis.

A maximum of a third of pupils will be going back at any one time.

The Welsh Government said it believed the additional week would be "hugely important in helping schools take a phased approach".

In a statement, Newport City Council, said: “Much work has been done with head teachers and governing bodies to put plans in place to meet the needs of the students, while ensuring the ongoing health and wellbeing of both students and staff.

“Local authorities are responsible for setting terms dates and we do not propose to ask teaching and other school staff to ‘volunteer’ during this week.

“Therefore, Newport schools will close to pupils, for the summer holidays on 17th July.

“There is no contractual obligation on staff to work the extra week and this effectively puts the onus on head teachers and individual staff members which would, in our opinion, be unfair and potentially divisive at a time when schools face more than enough challenges.

“This is not something that can be left to the last minute.”

Leader of Caerphilly county borough council Philippa Marsden said that, following “extended discussions”, they would be following suit.

“We are taking a consistent approach across Gwent and I very much welcome this opportunity for pupils to check in and catch up before the summer break,” she said.

“Our priority is to safeguard the health and wellbeing of pupils and staff, as well as ensuring learning can resume as quickly and safely as possible.”

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said that attendance during this term is voluntary and a parental decision.

Parents will not face any penalties for not sending their child to school this term. Children and young people who fall into the shielding category will carry on with online learning.

Councillor Joanne Collins, Executive Member for Education at Blaenau Gwent Council, said: "The Council has made a decision that the current school term will formally end on Friday, July 17 as originally planned.

“This decision is an approach that is being reflected across the Gwent region, and indeed across Wales, and we believe provides certainty to school leaders, teaching staff and parents so that they are able to effectively plan ahead.”