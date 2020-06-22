Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you've recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Chloe and Josh Foley, of Duffryn, Newport, welcomed their daughter Hallie Lucy Maria Foley on May 22. Hallie was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 7lb 3oz. She has a three-year-old brother Wyatt.

Archie Duffield- Rolfe was born at Nevill Hall Hospital on April 7 weighing in at 7lb14oz. He joins mum and dad, Sophie Duffield and Jack Rolfe, of Abergavenny and has two brothers - Leo, four, and two-year-old Cody. Sophie said: "I was very nervous about going into labour, since it was at the start of the pandemic and there was a lot of uncertainty. Now, Archie is looking forward to meeting the rest of his family."

Bobby Daniel Lewis was born on May 1 at Nevill Hall Hospital weighing 8lb. His parents are Hayley Lord and Daniel Lewis, of Malpas, and he joins four brothers - Aaron, seven, Archie, six, and two-year-old twins Freddie and George.

Angela Tolley and Rod Rees, of Newport, welcomed Thierry Rees on March 22. He was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital and weighed 6lb 3oz. His siblings are Grant, 19, Robbie, 17 and Neave, 15. Angela said she had to be induced as Thierry had stopped growing but he was born following a natural birth.

Louie Joshua Bubela was born on April 26 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 8lb 4oz. He joins mum and dad, Chantal and James Bubela, of Newport and brothers Jack, five, and Archie, three. Chantal said: "We are extremely blessed and grateful for our three boys and we would like to thank our midwife and all staff on B5 for helping me safely deliver our precious baby boy Louie."

Julia Osmond and Kyle Fullwood, of Newport, along with Mollie Osmond, nine, and Lily Fullwood, seven, welcomed Erin Louise Fullwood on April 4. She was born weighing 7lb at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

When Isla Hillman Coombes was born at home in Trinant on April 28 it was a real family affair. Mum Keely only discovered she was pregnant at 27 weeks. Her youngest child was only eight months old at the time but her eldest, Mia, aged nine, was delighted with the news. Keely said: "She made us wait right until her due date and was then born at home delivered by my mam and my na) weighing 6lb 15oz! She was absolutely beautiful and her brother and sister got to see her straight away and loved it! Midwives came a bit later and checked us all over and said we was both fine which was a relief as I was a bit nervous about going to hospital. From day one her siblings adored her and to this day their bond is amazing!"

Laura and Scott Gwyer, of Newport, welcomed their first baby Oscar Anthony Gwyer on May 22 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, where he was born weighing 8lb 8oz. Scott said: "We had the stress of more than 20 hours worth of labour with me having to sit outside in the car for three very long hours, while Laura had me on loudspeaker inside, talking her through every contraction, which seemed to last forever. This was by far the worst situation we have ever found ourselves in. However, thanks to all the hard work and support from the midwives and Laura's sheer strength and determination she did it! It was by no means the way she planned it. The staff at the RGH Delivery Unit are incredible and we would like to thank everyone single one of you for doing such a great job #NHSheros."

Jaxon Micheal Taylor made his way into the world on April 9 at Abergavenny weighing 7lb 15oz. His parents Ella Woodruff and Scott Taylor, of Pontypool, said: "Imagine being told when you are older 'you was born in lockdown'. It’s been such a difficult time for not just us but everyone and at the moment our family and friends cannot meet our little boy but as long as everyone is safe that’s all that matters. There is plenty of time for cuddles and kisses x."

Toby Gray Coulson arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital on April 16 weighing an impressive 12lb 5oz. He joins mum and dad Sherida and Nick Coulson, of Blackwood, and brothers Kaiden, 14, and Oscar, three. Sherida said: "Toby made a quick arrival two days after his due date weighing a whopping 12lb 5oz. After a few days in SCBU and amazing care from the midwifes and doctors (who we can't thank enough) Toby is blooming and looking forward to meeting his family."