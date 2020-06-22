AS RETAILERS across Gwent open their doors for the first time in three months, there may never have been a more important time to support your high street.

The coronavirus lockdown has brought great uncertainty for businesses and the people they employ, and the full effects on the economy may be yet to come.

More News

What Newport will look like when shops re-open on Monday

Rae Barton in Newport on coronavirus lockdown deliveries

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Pubs in Gwent throughout the years

But while Covid-19 still circulates, reduced transmission rates mean the Welsh Government has deemed it safe enough for the retail sector to re-open.

And for shoppers itching to visit their favourite stores for the first time since March, the South Wales Argus urges you to shop locally – and safely – to support your high street.

Sara Jones heads the Welsh Retail Consortium. She said: "Every purchase we make, every item we buy, is a shop helped and a job supported.

"Retailers have been working around the clock to create a safe shopping environment, so their customers can confidently return to their favourite shops."

She added: "Lockdown is costing non-food stores £1.7 billion a week in lost revenues, which is why re-opening remains so important to thousands of stores.

"Retail is a key part of the Welsh economy and will play a crucial role in reviving our high streets. It is the largest private sector employer in Wales, employing more than 130,000 people."

In Newport, the business improvement district (BID) manager Kevin Ward said he hoped to see the city centre "busy but safe from Monday morning".

"Many of our members have been working hard to get their premises Covid-safe," Mr Ward added. "What they need now are customers.

"Shopping will be a different experience from Monday, but retailers large or small remain the lifeblood of our local economy and many Newport businesses – particularly the independents – have diversified through the lockdown to maintain incomes.

"Others have not been so lucky, so now need to be able to trade."

The Newport Now BID represents more than 600 city-centre businesses, and has been helping them prepare for a safe re-opening amid the ongoing virus outbreak.

"The importance of the high street cannot be underestimated," Mr Ward said.

"We have been distributing free social distancing materials and PPE to independent retailers over the last fortnight to help stores get ready to reopen; and there is plenty of kit still available for BID members who are yet to claim theirs.

"Our message to shoppers from Monday is simple – Newport is open for business."

The city council has been putting extra safety measures in place as part of its Shop Safe Newport campaign – including one-way routes for pedestrians, sanitising 'touch points' such as handrails and benches, and cleaning council-owned car parks.

“Through our #ShopSafeNewport campaign, we are encouraging shoppers to shop locally, and in safety, and so we back the Argus’ call for readers to stay local," council leader Jane Mudd said.

In Abergavenny, town mayor Tony Konieczny said the re-opening of shops was a step towards a return to normality.

"Walking through the town centre will likely feel very different for some time to come, but this is a welcome first step on our journey back to a more normal shopping experience," he said.

The local authority in Monmouthshire is promoting local shopping, and Cllr Konieczny said it was "vital that our local community supports the wide range of independent traders who will be opening their doors on Monday".

He added: "Without community support we are in danger of losing many of our high street businesses who have had a very difficult time during three months of lockdown. Rest assured, they will be working hard to provide a top-class, friendly service and are looking forward to opening their businesses again.”

Ms Jones, at the WRC, said government would also need to continue supporting retailers during this uncertain time.

"Evidence from other countries suggests that despite an initial bounce in spending in the weeks after restrictions are lifted, discretionary spend is likely to remain subdued as the coronavirus pandemic wears on," she said.

"Economic uncertainty – coupled with fewer trips outside and limits to numbers able to enter stores ­– are all likely to impact spending in the short to medium term.

"That’s why ongoing government support will be critical to the survival of many jobs and businesses."

Obvious safety concerns remain, too, and that is why local authorities and business groups have focused on protecting shoppers and workers.

Last week, Dr David Bailey – council chair of the British Medical Association in Wales – said easing the lockdown must be done "gradually and sensibly".

“Now is not the time to be complacent and the re-opening of shops does not mean there is no threat," Dr Bailey told the Argus. "It’s important that people continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wash their hands regularly to minimise the risk of spread."

Ms Jones said the WRC had laid out five steps for "considerate shopping".

"It is important customers queue considerately, maintain social distancing, follow instructions inside and outside shops, follow all necessary hygiene measures, and be respectful to shop staff," she said.