A WOMAN handed a suspended prison sentence for animal cruelty after her dog had to be put down is behind bars after she breached it twice.

Nicole Jones, 30, from Brynglas Avenue, Pontllanfraith, avoided immediate custody last December after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to a pet husky crossbreed called Chad.

But two recent convictions for shoplifting saw her suspended sentence activated and she was jailed at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

Newport magistrates heard on December 18 how her dog had to be put to sleep because there was nothing that could be done to save his life.

After the case, RSPCA inspector Gemma Black said: "We repeatedly tried to help this individual, but they did not ensure the dog had appropriate veterinary care to tackle Chad's dreadful physical conditions and painful ear infections.

"Sadly, poor Chad's skin got so bad that vets told us it was beginning to fall away when touched.

“There was simply no choice but to put this poor, suffering husky crossbreed to sleep.”

Jones pleaded guilty and was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay a £443.18 fine and a £122 victim surcharge.

Last week at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, she admitted stealing £175 of alcohol from Tesco in Ystrad Mynach on May 14 and shoplifting £275.50 of booze from Tesco in Upper Boat, Pontypridd, on June 13.

Jones was jailed for 12 weeks for being in breach of the suspended sentence and consecutive terms of 12 weeks and six weeks for the two thefts offences.

The total sentence was 30 weeks in prison and she was ordered to pay £50 compensation.