NEWPORT’S Heritage Service, like everywhere, has been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic – not least by not being able to have visitors.

Work is ongoing behind the scenes to prepare for when they can eventually reopen. In the Newport Medieval Ship centre, lockdown has been a chance to redevelop the displays and exhibits as well as remodelling several sections of the interior of the building.

Work is also ongoing on several research projects that will help with the ship rebuilding process. The lockdown will have had an impact on the proposed completion date for the restoration - but the team behind the work has said this will only be a brief delay.

They are doing their utmost to keep the project moving as much as possible until they can fully resume work again.

(David Jordan's artwork titled 'Final Resting Place'. Credit: Newport Museums and Heritage Service)

Work is ongoing at the Transporter Bridge on their stage two submission to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for a grant to help fund the construction of the new visitor centre and restoration of the bridge.

(Newport Transporter Bridge)

Staff at the Museum and Art Gallery are continuing to answer public enquiries, as well as preparing two new exhibitions: a permanent Prehistory which has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with the Gwent Living Levels project; and the summer exhibition Newport Rock Collecting which celebrates the last 40 years of music in the city.

Residents are invited to play a part in Newport Rock Collecting by recording their memories of gigs in the city, the best of which will be animated and displayed online as part of the exhibition.

(Newport Museum and Art Gallery)

Friends of Newport Ship, Friends of the Transporter Bridge and Friends of Newport Museum and Art Gallery memberships are also available: these provide vital funds in support of the services and interested parties should visit their websites for more details.

