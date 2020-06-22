MAJOR Lazer’s Lean On has been named the biggest summer song of the last 10 years by a national radio station.

Hit music station Kiss revealed that the song had been searched for more times than any other summer hit on track identification app Shazam.

The 2015 song, which features MO and DJ Snake, topped the list of 50 tracks.

The Despacito remix by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber came in second, while Avicii’s Wake Me Up ranked third.

MORE NEWS:

There were more songs on the list from 2018 than from any other year.

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s One Kiss and Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato’s Solo are some of the hits from that year to feature on the list.

However there were more songs in the top 10 from 2015 than any other year.

Lean On, Are You With Me by Lost Frequencies and Sam Feldt featuring Kimberly Anne’s Show Me Love all featured towards the top of the ranking.

The top 50 list by Kiss FM as follows:

Major Lazer Feat. MØ & DJ Snake - Lean On Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber - Despacito (Remix) Avicii - Wake Me Up Kungs & Cookin' On 3 Burners - This Girl French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable Lost Frequencies - Are You With Me Oliver Heldens & Becky Hill - Gecko (Overdrive) Sam Feldt Feat. Kimberly Anne - Show Me Love Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato – Solo Mr. Probz - Waves (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) Fuse ODG – Antenna Skrillex & Diplo With Justin Bieber - Where Are Ü Now Klingande – Jubel Dominic Fike - 3 Nights Joel Corry – Sorry Naughty Boy Feat. Sam Smith - La La La Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz - Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) Kent Jones - Don't Mind Nico & Vinz - Am I Wrong Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe - Mama Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams - Get Lucky AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove John Newman - Love Me Again Meduza Feat. Goodboys - Piece Of Your Heart Fetty Wap - Trap Queen Years & Years - Shine Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines Loud Luxury Feat. Brando - Body Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For Jess Glynne - Right Here Ed Sheeran Feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock - Cross Me Galantis - Runaway (U & I) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss Tinie Tempah Feat. Jess Glynne - Not Letting Go Sigala - Easy Love ZHU - Faded Omi - Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) Armin Van Buuren Feat. Trevor Guthrie - This Is What It Feels Like Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams Felix Jaehn Feat. Jasmine Thompson - Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better) Jax Jones & Martin Solveig & Madison Beer - All Day And Night (Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa) Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX - I Love It Jonas Blue - Perfect Strangers Chris Malinchak - So Good To Me Liam Payne Feat. Quavo - Strip That Down​

'Memories of summers gone by'

Kiss presenter Tyler West said: “Summer might be a little different this year, but it doesn’t mean we can’t blast out some music, get amongst happy memories and have a good time.

“Hosting this show brought me back so many moments of past summers gone by and this selection is the perfect playlist to get you pumped for those sunny days ahead.”