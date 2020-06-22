MAJOR Lazer’s Lean On has been named the biggest summer song of the last 10 years by a national radio station.
Hit music station Kiss revealed that the song had been searched for more times than any other summer hit on track identification app Shazam.
The 2015 song, which features MO and DJ Snake, topped the list of 50 tracks.
The Despacito remix by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber came in second, while Avicii’s Wake Me Up ranked third.
There were more songs on the list from 2018 than from any other year.
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s One Kiss and Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato’s Solo are some of the hits from that year to feature on the list.
However there were more songs in the top 10 from 2015 than any other year.
Lean On, Are You With Me by Lost Frequencies and Sam Feldt featuring Kimberly Anne’s Show Me Love all featured towards the top of the ranking.
The top 50 list by Kiss FM as follows:
- Major Lazer Feat. MØ & DJ Snake - Lean On
- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber - Despacito (Remix)
- Avicii - Wake Me Up
- Kungs & Cookin' On 3 Burners - This Girl
- French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
- Lost Frequencies - Are You With Me
- Oliver Heldens & Becky Hill - Gecko (Overdrive)
- Sam Feldt Feat. Kimberly Anne - Show Me Love
- Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato – Solo
- Mr. Probz - Waves (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)
- Fuse ODG – Antenna
- Skrillex & Diplo With Justin Bieber - Where Are Ü Now
- Klingande – Jubel
- Dominic Fike - 3 Nights
- Joel Corry – Sorry
- Naughty Boy Feat. Sam Smith - La La La
- Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz - Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)
- Kent Jones - Don't Mind
- Nico & Vinz - Am I Wrong
- Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams & Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
- Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe - Mama
- Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams - Get Lucky
- AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
- John Newman - Love Me Again
- Meduza Feat. Goodboys - Piece Of Your Heart
- Fetty Wap - Trap Queen
- Years & Years - Shine
- Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
- Loud Luxury Feat. Brando - Body
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
- DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
- Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
- Jess Glynne - Right Here
- Ed Sheeran Feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock - Cross Me
- Galantis - Runaway (U & I)
- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us
- Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
- Tinie Tempah Feat. Jess Glynne - Not Letting Go
- Sigala - Easy Love
- ZHU - Faded
- Omi - Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix)
- Armin Van Buuren Feat. Trevor Guthrie - This Is What It Feels Like
- Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams
- Felix Jaehn Feat. Jasmine Thompson - Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better)
- Jax Jones & Martin Solveig & Madison Beer - All Day And Night (Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa)
- Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It
- Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX - I Love It
- Jonas Blue - Perfect Strangers
- Chris Malinchak - So Good To Me
- Liam Payne Feat. Quavo - Strip That Down
'Memories of summers gone by'
Kiss presenter Tyler West said: “Summer might be a little different this year, but it doesn’t mean we can’t blast out some music, get amongst happy memories and have a good time.
“Hosting this show brought me back so many moments of past summers gone by and this selection is the perfect playlist to get you pumped for those sunny days ahead.”
