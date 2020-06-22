Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re growing weary of cooking every day you’re not alone. As most cities are still feeling the effects of COVID-19 and restaurants are struggling, many of us have limited options when it comes to food.

Whether you’re sick of the same meals or struggling with new dinner ideas, these products can help you spice up your routine and kick cooking fatigue.

1. Customisable meal kits that are better than takeaways

HelloFresh offers easy-to-learn and fun recipes. Credit: HelloFresh / Reviewed / Cassidy Olsen

If you’re feeling too tired to plan your meals but still want quality dinners, meal kits can help keep the tedious prep work to a minimum while delivering fantastic, nutritionally-balanced meals. Some of the best meal kits we’ve tested, like HelloFresh, offer a huge weekly menu of diverse offerings that will keep you from getting bored.

Sign up for HelloFresh from £5 per meal

2. An Instant Pot for hands-off cooking

The Instant Pot is our favourite pressure cooker overall. Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwaser If you’re looking for a gadget to help you speed up the cooking process, an electric pressure cooker, like the wildly popular Instant Pot, may be right for you. This is a versatile tool that can tackle multiple kitchen tasks—from baking and making yoghurt to steaming and sautéing. Branded as the one-stop-shop of the home cooking world, you can use it to cook almost anything at the press of a button.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus on Amazon for £129.99

3. A slow cooker for simmering stews

This Crock-Pot slow cooker is a customer favourite. Credit: Crock-Pot If you’re a big fan of the old school way of cooking, a slow cooker is a perfect gadget for you, especially when you don’t feel like spending hours watching a pot of soup simmer on the stove—all you need to do is to set it and forget it.

Whether you’re cooking for one to two people or feeding a whole family, a reliable slow cooker, like this one from Crock-Pot is all you need for healthy, delicious meals. If you’re a meal prepper, using a slow cooker is also a cost-effective way to cook large batches ahead of time.

Get the Crock-Pot DuraCeramic Digital Saute Slow Cooker on Amazon for £89

4. A pro-style blender to help you get your veggies

If you're looking for a do-it-all blender, the Super Q from Sage is your best bet. Credit: Sage

Though some days I’m in the mood for a hearty, carb-heavy meal, in the summer I often find myself craving lighter fare like smoothie bowls and soup to help cleanse my palette. A pro-style blender can whip up both (and many more things) without making a mess in the kitchen. The best blender we’ve tested from Sage is equipped with a restaurant-grade, powerful motor that can easily churn out smoothies, nut milk, and spreads.

Get the Sage Super Q Blender on Amazon for £599

5. A set of glass containers for organised meal prepping

Pyrex glass containers are perfect for food storage. Credit: Pyrex

If you’re trying to keep cooking to a minimum, you may want to consider preparing a few days worth of food at a time and portioning them into containers to store in the fridge. To keep your meals fresh, you’ll need durable, airtight containers that can stay sealed to prevent spoilage.

Get the Pyrex 12-Piece Glass Storage Containers Set on Amazon for £31.28

Being stuck at home during COVID-19 doesn’t necessarily need to be boring. From useful tips about storing bread to finding the best meat alternatives, we’re here to help you eat well and stay healthy.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.