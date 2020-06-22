THE cost of policing last year's D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth involving Donald Trump and 15 other world leaders has been revealed.

A major security operation was put in place for the event in June 2019 including a security zone enclosing the site on Southsea Common with firearms officers posted in watchtowers and uniformed officers patrolling for weeks beforehand.

Now its understood that the cost amounted to more than £3 million.

Who attended the event?

Last year, the Queen joined the-then Prime Minister Theresa May along with world leaders and hundreds of veterans at a national commemorative ceremony to honour those who fought in the D-Day landings.

World leaders representing the Allied nations involved in Operation Overlord included French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump, who reached the end of a three-day state visit to the UK.

Other guests at the Portsmouth event included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Australian PM Scott Morrison, premier Charles Michel from Belgium, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos from Greece.

Three hundred veterans were also present.

Also at the ceremony were the prime ministers of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel; the Netherlands, Mark Rutte; Norway, Erna Solberg; and Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, and Slovakia’s deputy PM Richard Rasi.

What happened at the D-Day commemoration event?

The event in Portsmouth last year, which was televised on the BBC, told the story of D-Day through musical performance, testimonial readings and military displays, including a fly-past of 25 modern and historical aircraft.

How much was paid - and who paid for it?

Hampshire Police has confirmed that it contributed £452,158 towards the total cost with the Home Office paying the remaining £2,562,230.

What have Hampshire Police said?

Assistant Chief Constable David Hardcastle said: “Hampshire Constabulary was incredibly proud to play a part in honouring our veterans who made great sacrifices for us all.

“We worked hard with our partners, the event organisers, local businesses and the community to help ensure it was a safe and successful event for everyone.

“The operation was among the largest in Hampshire Constabulary’s history and we deployed many different security tactics in and around the city to ensure the safety of all.

“This was achieved, which ensured the veterans remained at the heart of the very poignant commemorations.”