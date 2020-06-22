A MINI digger with a grey and red cab was stolen from a site in Trellech between 6am and 6.30am on Thursday, June 18.
The vehicle had 'Eagle Plant Hire' on the side.
Information can be reported to police on 101 quoting log 79 18/06.
MORE NEWS:
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
A MINI digger with a grey and red cab was stolen from a site in Trellech between 6am and 6.30am on Thursday, June 18.
The vehicle had 'Eagle Plant Hire' on the side.
Information can be reported to police on 101 quoting log 79 18/06.
MORE NEWS: