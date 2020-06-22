MANY shops in Newport having been opening their doors today for the first time in three months, as Wales's lockdown restrictions governing non-essential retail are eased.
It has been a quiet start but city centre retailers are hoping that things will pick up as the sun comes out and people begin to take advantage of the fact that they can at last broaden their shopping options.
One of the many to open their doors again this morning is Tracey Stokes (above), at Belle Femme in Commercial Street.
She told the Argus she is glad to have been able to open again, and though it was quiet early on, she hopes things pick up later.
Cleaning teams were out bright and early this morning giving streets and street furniture a thorough clean ahead of shoppers' return.
Lots of stores have moved heaven and earth to ensure they can open today - but not all city centre shops have done so. Here's a list of many of the stores that are open, or are preparing to open, in Newport city centre:
Open today:
- Muffin Break
- Specsaver
- Timpson
- The Olive Tree Well Being Centre Shop
- WHSmith
- 02
- The Works
- Evapor
- SportsDirect
- Luggage Centre
- Bargain Buys
- Coco Blush Boutique
- Xclusive Jewellers
- Heart of the Home
- Optics Shop
- Leonard W.Cole watch repairs and Robert A.Gibbs clock repairs
- Poundland
- Alladin's Cave
- Case-Up
- Camera Centre
- Carpet Gallery
- Diverse Vinyl
- Liverton Opticians
- My Generation Vintage
- Belle Femme
- Tailor Made Travel
- Select
- Tiger
- H&M
- River Island
- EE
- Holland & Barrett
- JD
- MobileBitz
- The Outlet
- TopGift
- Bodycare
- Profile
- Savers
- B&M
- Danielle's Fabrics
- Poundland Kingsway
- Wilko
- We Love to Buy
- Vaped Out
- Sam's Home Deco
- Top Image Nursery
- Regenerate
- Marina's
- H&T Pawnbrokers
- Shaws, The Drapers
- Deichmann
- Game
- Superdrug
- VPZ
- Toytown
- Waterstones
Later this week
Debenhams - Tuesday June 23, from 10am.
Freestyle - Thursday June 25
Primark - Friday June 26
Next, Friars Walk - Monday June 29
If we've missed any out please email michael.jones@newsquest.co.uk
