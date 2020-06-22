THERE are two new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) report.

There is one new cases in both Caerphilly and Monmouthshire.

Today's figures are from 250 testing episodes across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

There are no new deaths from the coronavirus in Gwent.

As for Wales as a whole, there is one new death from Covid-19.

There are 71 new cases of the coronavirus in the country - with 43 of these cases coming from the Betsi Cadwaldr Health Board.

The spike in cases in the Betsi Cadwaldr Health Board can be linked to an outbreak at the 2-Sister meat processing plant in Anglesey.

Today, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the test, track and trace system had worked well in relation to this outbreak.

He said: "We have held a meeting already today to review what is happening on Anglesey," he said.

"The outbreak has been in a closed setting.

"The test, track and trace system has been working very well.

"There will be no delay, but our approach will be proportionate and draw on local evidence."

Across Wales, 2,722 tests were performed for today's figures.

That is just ten housand under the Welsh Government's current testing capacity, which is 12,300 a day.