TWO iconic Newport musicians have joined forces to release a cover version of Ebony and Ivory to raise awareness of, and money for, local charities.

Benji Webbe and Dean Beddis have recorded a cover of Ebony and Ivory, originally released in 1982 by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

The original spoke of struggles issues of racial equality and reached number one in the UK and the US.

With the issue of racial prejudice and inequality in headlines across the world at present, the pair felt now was the perfect time to release their version of the song.

"We had already decided to release it before George Floyd was murdered, but now it feels an even more appropriate time to release it," said Mr Beddis.

"Virus pandemic, isolation, poverty, loss of income and abuse on top of all of this. Time to change, remove the bigots and racists from public service."

The money raised from the single will be donated to Eden Gate Night Shelter and food banks across Newport.

Eden Gate offers support to those with no home or troubled by addictions to drugs or alcohol.

Benji Webbe came to fame as frontman with local outfit Dub War in the 1990s, later forming Skindred who have since gone on to find international fame.

Dean Beddis and his band the Cowboy Killers were also stalwarts of the Newport punk scene during the 90s.

The duo have put their mark on the famous song “We all know that people are the same where ever you go, there is good and bad in everyone," said Mr Beddis.

"We learn to live, when we learn to give each other what we need to survive, together alive.

"Ebony and ivory, live together in perfect harmony."

To make a donation towards the pair's fundraising efforts, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dean-beddis-45

To download the single, visit benjibeddis.bandcamp.com