GWENT will bask in heat normally reserved for those lucky enough to live by the Mediterranean Sea over the next few days as scorching temperatures burn away the rain of last week.
Today and tomorrow will see temperatures hover in the low 20s before rising to up to 28 degree Celsius by Wednesday.
And while the hot weather will be welcomed by most, it threatens to disrupt sleep.
BBC meteorologist Matt Taylor said that “nights will become stiflingly warm”.
Indeed, at 10pm on Wednesday, it will feel like 21 degrees Celsius in Newport.
The Met Office says that “Tuesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine”.
And that the outlook for Wednesday to Thursday will be “dry and sunny” and add that it will feel “very warm”.
But thundery showers may occur on Friday.
The weather where you are this week
- Newport
(Highs of 27 degrees Celsius. Picture: Met Office.)
- Cwmbran (Torfaen)
(Highs of 28 degrees Celsius for those in Torfaen. Picture: Met Office.)
- Abergavenny (Monmouthshire)
(Highs of 27 degrees Celsius for those in Monmouthsire. Picture: Met Office.)
- Ebbw Vale (Blaenau Gwent)
(Highs of 26 degrees Celsius for those in Blaenau Gwent. Picture: Met Office.)
- Caerphilly
(Highs of up to 27 degrees Celsius for those in Caerphilly. Picture: Met Office.)